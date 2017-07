(MENAFN - Gulf Times) #Qatar has shown restraint in responding to the diplomatic and economic blockade it has faced from Arab neighbours in recent weeks, and its neighbours should respond in a similar spirit, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday.

Concluding his whistle-stop tour of the Gulf region, Gabriel said #Germany and Europe were prepared to help set up the kinds of international resolution mechanisms that were needed to oster dialogue, since #Germany had a strong interest in the region and wanted to see its supply chains protected.

"Qatar has shown restraint in reacting to the blockade," Gabriel told reporters at a news conference with his Qatari counterpart HE the Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. "We hope others will respond in a similar spirit."

