Amman, July 3 (Petra) -- A relentless heat wave continued to broil Jordan and much of the Middle East where feel-like temperatures hit record highs in some countries of the region.

In Jordan, mercury levels soared way beyond seasonal average by 7 to 8 degrees Celsius in the highlands hovering above 39 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the country, particularly the Jordan Valley and the southern Red Sea city of Aqaba, sweltered in searing heat today as temperatures climbed to 44 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists forecast the intense heat wave to slowly and gradually subside over the next few days. Despite its intensity, the heat wave is not the hottest the Kingdom has experienced. In the summer of 2010, temperatures hit 42 degrees Celsius in Amman.

Officials said they expect power demand to peak this week at 3,300 megawatts as people switch on air conditioners for longer hours.

Health authorities urged citizens and those working outdoor to avoid exposure to sunlight and drink plenty of fluids to avoid sunstrokes and keep their bodies hydrated. No heat-related incidents have been reported across the country.

The Jordan Food and Drug Administration urged citizens not to buy foodstuffs that are put under direct sunlight or inappropriately stored. The ministry of agriculture said farmers haven't reported any damage to their agro produce due the heat and said it was coordinating with them, especially those in the Jordan Valley, to follow the proper procedures in such weather.

The sizzling heat wave swept across much of the Middle East where temperatures have reportedly hit the 60-degrees Celsius barrier in Kuwait. In the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, authorities said two women have died from heat strokes.

AA
3/7/2017 - 10:03:18 PM















