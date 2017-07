Jordan- Heatwave continues to sweep across Kingdom MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 04/07/2017

Maximum temperatures for today in Amman and the northern areas will reach 37-38 degrees Celsius dropping down to 26 at night, while mercury levels in Aqaba will jump to 43 degrees sliding to 28 at night, the JMD added.



Amman, July 4(Petra)-- The soaring heatwave continues unabated on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining at least five degrees above their seasonal norm and touching their upper thirties in much parts of the Kingdom.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), a slight drop in temperatures is forecast over the next two days, but they will remain 4-5 degrees above their annual average; therefore similar hot conitions will continue to prevail across much of the country with northwesterly moderate winds picking up at times.Maximum temperatures for today in Amman and the northern areas will reach 37-38 degrees Celsius dropping down to 26 at night, while mercury levels in Aqaba will jump to 43 degrees sliding to 28 at night, the JMD added.















