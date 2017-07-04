Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 04/07/2017
(MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Rome, July 4 (Petra) - Minister of Agriculture, Khalid Hunifat, discussed with Director-General of the Food and #Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva, joint projects and programs that are carried out by the organization in Jordan.

On the sidelines of the participation of Hunifat in the 40th session of the Food and #Agriculture Organization (FAO) conference which kicked off yesterday in the Italian capital Rome, the two sides discussed means to support the FAO's office in Amman with projects, programs, activities and staff in order to enable it to carry out its tasks in light of the Syrian refugee crisis and its repercussions on the agricultural sector.

Discussions also tackled the policies, strategies and challenges facing the agicultural sector in Jordan, water scarcity and the impact of climate change on such sector.


They also reviewed the negative effects of the Syrian crisis on the sector, employment in the agricultural sector, natural resources, food security of rural households, and their impacts on traders, transport and marketing of agricultural products.

The minister and the director called on the international community, the donor countries and the international organizations to support the response plans to reduce the impact of the Syrian crisis on such sector and the possibility for FAO to support the Kingdom in order to obtain funding of around 50 million from the Green climate Fund.

