Johannesburg, Shawwal 10, 1438, Jul 4, 2017, SPA -- Eleven people were killed on Tuesday when a bus and a truck collided in South Africa, a spokesman for the emergency services said.

According to dpa, rescuers found the bus lying on its side, while the truck had come to a stop outside Machadodorp in northern Mpumalanga province, the news agency ANA reported.

Rescuers extracted several injured people and bodies from inside and underneath the bus, emergency service ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring told dpa.

Fourteen people were injured. Two of them are in a critical condition.

The reason for the accident was not known.

