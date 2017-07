Emir of Kuwait Meets with Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 04/07/2017

Kuwait, Shawwal 10, 1438, Jul 4, 2017, SPA -- Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of the State of

During the meeting, ty reviewed bilateral relations and discussed issues of common interest in addition to the latest developments in the region.

--SPA

13:14 LOCAL TIME 10:14 GMT



