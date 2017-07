Arab League, FAO Discuss Ways of Enhancing Cooperation MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 04/07/2017

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)Cairo, Shawwal 10, 1438, Jul 4, 2017, SPA -- Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Abu Al-Ghait discussed with Director General of the Food and #Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Jose Graziano da Silva ways of enhancing cooperation between the two organizations in the field of food and water security on the sidelines o 40th FAO General Conference is being held in Rome.During the meeting, they also discussed ways of providing food assistance to the Arab countries facing humanitarian crisis or armed conflicts, including Syria, Libya, #Yemen and Somalia.--SPA13:44 LOCAL TIME 10:44 GMT















