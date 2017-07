Kuwait- MGRP entrusts consultancy office with studies of business city MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 02/07/2017

Al-Majdali referred to the expectd distinct role of the would-be city that will be the major incubator for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in



KUWAIT, July 2 (KUNA) -- The Manpower and Government Restructuring Program (MGRP) has tasked a consultancy office with preparing the preliminary, and the operational studies of setting up a "business city." The project will be established on an area of more than 33,000 square meters, and a three-storey building of 8,125 square meters, the MGRP Secretary General Fawzi Al-Majdali said in a press release on Sunday.Al-Majdali referred to the expectd distinct role of the would-be city that will be the major incubator for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with several halls for at least 10 various professions.The project will totally include 142 sub-incubators for business with different areas, in addition to 30 virtual ones, offering priority for the disabled, he said.















