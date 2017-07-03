Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Singapore PM faces parliament over family feud  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Gulf Times - 03/07/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday rejected claims from his siblings that he abused power and engaged in nepotism as he faced parliament over a family feud that has shocked Singapore.

Lee and the two younger children of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding leader, have since last month been waging a bitter war of words on social media over their revered father's legacy, an unprecedented spectacle in a nation long used to censorship and libel suits against critics of the family.

‘Their allegations are entirely baseless,' Lee told a regularly scheduled session of parliament.

His sister Wei Ling and brother Hsien Yang accuse the premier of exploiting their father's legacy for his own political agenda, and seeking to groom his son to one day become leader of the city-state.

It is an escalation of a feud over what to do with a family bungalow that has simmered since the death in March 2015 of the elder Lee, who ruled #Singapore with an iron hand but transformed the city-state into one of the world's wealthiest societies.

The prime minister called for an open debate in parliament after the attacks on Facebook against him and his wife Ho Ching, who heads state investment fund Temasek Holdings.

Lee, who had earlier apologised to the nation for the open squabbling and admitted it had damaged Singapore's reputation, Monday firmly rejected the claims in a statement to the legislature.

He said the allegations ‘have already damaged Singapore's reputation'.

‘Unrebutted, they can affect Singaporeans' confidence in the government.'

He added that Singaporeans were ‘tired of the subject, and wish it would end. I too am upset that things have reached this state'.

At the centre of the dispute is the bungalow which the patriarch wanted destroyed after he passed away to prevent the creation of a personality cult.

The siblings said the prime minister is attempting to block the house's demolition to exploit their father's legacy, including grooming his own son to be a third-generation leader -- a charge Lee and his wife denied.

The Lees are the closest thing #Singapore has to royalty, dominating the now wealthy island's politics for nearly six decades.

The patriarch served as prime minister from 1959 to 1990, and the current leader has been in power since 2004. The city-state has had only one other prime minister, Goh Chok Tong.

MENAFN0307201700670000ID1095594468
 
 


Gulf Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help