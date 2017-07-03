(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- Pledging its commitment to customers, Nissan Oman, from the house of Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA), has announced unlimited Ramadan benefits on the Nissan Patrol and the newly launched Nissan Super Safari as part of the ongoing 'Never Before Ramadan' offer. The offer which started on May 7 will go on till July 6.

Giving buyers of Nissan's Patrol and Super Safari a wide range of special offers, Nissan Oman, from the house of Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA), has worked out offers under the theme 'open up to world of wonders in the month of giving' that customers are sure to find appealing.

Customers of Nissan's Patrol and Super Safari will have a choice of benefits including assured cash gift, free registration, free insurance (terms and conditions). Apart from these, they can also get free fuel up to RO1,000 and a free service package of upto 100,000km through scratch and win cards. There are additional benefits on the purchase of second vehicle in the family as well as a part of loyalty scheme.

All customers purchasing Nissan's Patrol and Super Safari from SBA between May 7 and July 6 will be eligible for the exclusive Ramadan scheme. Nissan's Patrol and Super Safari purchased with commercial registration will not be eligible for the scheme. Nissan Patrol and Super Safari vehicles bought for taxi, driving school, ministries, fleet and rent-a-car usage will not be eligible for this scheme.

Assured cash giftUnder the 'Never Before Ramadan' offer, Nissan's Patrol and Super Safari can avail assured cash gifts. Under the 'Never Before Ramadan' offer, customers can avail an assured cash gift of RO3,000 on buying Nissan Patrol (Y61) and Nissan Super Safari and assured cash gift of RO4,000 on buying Nissan Patrol (Y62).

2 Scratch and win assured gifts

Customers buying Nissan's Patrol and Super Safari will be offered a scratch card during vehicle delivery. Each scratch card will have two scratches with two assured gifts as per below.

Under Scratch 1, customers are offered free periodic maintenance service options. This offer excludes any wear and tear parts and it includes only the new service intervals of 10,000km. Under the Scratch 1 option, customers are assured of one free periodic maintenance service. It could be either two year/30,000km (whichever is earlier); three years/50,000km (whichever is earlier); four years/70,000km (whichever is earlier) or five years/1,00,000km (whichever is earlier).

Under the Scratch 2 option, customers are entitled to a fuel card (one assured to all). They can get a fuel card worth RO50, RO100 or RO1,000.

Free RegistrationAll customers purchasing Nissan's Patrol and Super Safari during this scheme period will be eligible for free first year vehicle registration.

Free Insurance

All customers purchasing Nissan's Patrol and Super Safari will get free insurance for first year. The free insurance amount is applicable for private registrations only. For commercial registration, an additional amount needs to be borne by the customer.

="" to="" 90448="" as="" a="" part="" of="" joint="" promotion="" with="" al="" wisal="" and="" merge="" radio="" (96.5fm).="" the="" sms="" will="" cost="" 500bz.="">

Grand raffleNissan patrons have a chance to win three Nissan Juke S 1.6l 2WD A/W IKEY (16YM), for all those who send the SMS

Nissan has built up its reputation through innovative technology. SBA, the exclusive importers and distributors of all Nissan vehicles in Oman, has their Nissan showrooms spread across the sultanate.

For test drive options, call Nissan toll free on 80050011. For more details, visit the website www.nissanoman.com.

MENAFN0307201701410000ID1095594448