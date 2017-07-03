(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- It was fun and frolic for children at the qaranqasho event recently organised by SABCO at SABCO Centre as they were treated to face painting and got the opportunity to play and dance with their favourite cartoon characters to traditional music.

During the two-hour event, the SABCO team interacted with children making sure that they were all happy and enjoying the programme.

Qaranqasho is traditionally held on the night of mid-Ramadan where children come out after breaking their fasting and Maghrib prayers in organised groups. The kids are dressed in new clothes and visit the neighbourhood to get sweets, toys, gift and money.

They sing 'Qaranqasho yo nas, atona showayat halwa…', which means 'Hey people, it is qaranqasho. Please give us some sweets.'

Adults welcome the little ones and give them sweets and money; children normally sing another song after that, appreciating their generosity. Qaranqasho enhances social communication and enables children to learn good manners.

SABCO distributed 1,000 bags of sweets and other gifts to the kids attending the activity. At the end of the event, all the children left with their bag of goodies and smiles on their faces.

