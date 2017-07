(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- Indian Social Club (ISC) Salalah honoured the ISC football team, who recently won the All Community Football Tournament comprising Indian, Sudani, Egyptian, Jordanian, Iraqi, Lebanese, Pakistani, Yemeni, Syrian and two Omani teams, one from Bank Muscat and the other from #Oman Arab bank.

Of all the participating teams, the ISC team won the tournament. This was indeed a matter of great pride for all Indians in #Oman and particularly Salalah.

H E Indra Mani Pandey, India's Ambassador to Oman, presented mementos to all the players honouring them for their hard work during the ceremony organised at ISC Salalah.

Chairman Manpreet Singh applauded the players by congratulating them on this great achievement. General secretary Hridhya S Menon hosted the formal function. The chairman and members of the management committee appreciated them for their accomplishments.

