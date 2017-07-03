(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- H H Sayyid Faher bin Fatik al Said welcomed the Ooredoo Goodwill team on the successful conclusion of their inspirational two week nationwide mission as supporters, colleagues, friends and family greeted the Ooredoo ambassadors. The homecoming event at Muscat Grand Mall celebrated all of those who played a part in the 13th Goodwill Journey and their extraordinary contributions to Ooredoo's vision of driving social progress through education, employment and personal empowerment.

'Ooredoo's core values of caring, connecting and challenging are fully expressed in the spirit and goals of the Goodwill Journey and embodied in the fantastic volunteers who do such a tremendous job at every destination,' said Raed bin Mohammed Dawood, director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs.

He added, 'I couldn't be more proud of the accomplishments of these outstanding members of the Ooredoo team and I am looking forward to see the long-term positive impacts that their efforts will have on the communities they have visited and helped.'

Thanking the many organisations, associations and individuals who collaborated with the Ooredoo volunteers as they travelled across the sultanate, Dawood added, 'As we markthe completion of this 13th Goodwill Journey, our team is already looking ahead to plan how we can build on this year's successes and touch even more lives in the years to come.'

Travelling from the north of #Oman to the south, this year's convoy visited all regions, supporting existing Ooredoo initiatives and establishing new community projects. Along the way, the fasting volunteers extended their incubator programme with the opening of five new centres in Awabi, Bahla, Seeb, Ibra and Dhalkot. These new incubators will offer vocational skills training to women, preparing them to enter the workforce or start businesses of their own.

Also encouraging the development of the professional skills of participants across the country are the computer and sewing labs as well as training kitchens, beauty salons and day care centres equipped during the Journey's visits.

The volunteers also helped with equipping gyms, furnishing community theatres, supplying office equipment and providing wheelchairs to enhance the mobility of people with special needs. The annual Goodwill Journey was originally inspired by the generous and giving spirit of Ramadan.

