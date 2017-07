(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- Qaranqasho has always been part of social tradition during the month of Ramadan, one which Majan University College has celebrated in a variety of ways over the years.

This year Majan College Alumni Association organised its first qaranqasho event at the Dar al Aman Rehabilitation Centre in Al Khoudh. The event took place between 9.30pm and 11.00pm, with alumni and their family members involved.

Altogether, abut a hundred people of all age groups joined in the celebrations and fun activities such as games, distribution of toys, sweets and gifts, face painting and a henna corner, which kept everyone busy.

This was followed by a group photo shoot and a buffet dinner which everyone enjoyed. The event was a great success, as shown by the smiles on everyone's faces.

