(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) #Turkey said Saturday that it will respond to any kind of terror threat coming from the soil of #Syria or any other country, Anadolu reported.

#Turkey will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its national security and its borders, said presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, referring to recent harassment fire on Turkish forces from the PKK/PYD-held area of Afrin, northwestern Syria.

His comments followed #Turkey deploying military troops to the border near Afrin last week.

"Any threat that may come from #Syria or another country towards #Turkey -- this could be from Daesh, the [PKK] PYD/YPG, whatever terrorist organization it is from -- #Turkey responds immediately with all reprisals," he said.

#Turkey considers the PYD/YPG to be the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization in Turkey, the U.S. and EU.

More than 1,200 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives in PKK attacks in #Turkey since the terror group resumed its decades-old campaign in July 2015.

