Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Turkey: We will respond to any kind of terrorist threat  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Trend News Agency - 01/07/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) #Turkey said Saturday that it will respond to any kind of terror threat coming from the soil of #Syria or any other country, Anadolu reported.

#Turkey will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its national security and its borders, said presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, referring to recent harassment fire on Turkish forces from the PKK/PYD-held area of Afrin, northwestern Syria.

His comments followed #Turkey deploying military troops to the border near Afrin last week.

"Any threat that may come from #Syria or another country towards #Turkey -- this could be from Daesh, the [PKK] PYD/YPG, whatever terrorist organization it is from -- #Turkey responds immediately with all reprisals," he said.

#Turkey considers the PYD/YPG to be the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization in Turkey, the U.S. and EU.

More than 1,200 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives in PKK attacks in #Turkey since the terror group resumed its decades-old campaign in July 2015.

MENAFN0107201701870000ID1095590542
 
 


Trend News Agency




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help