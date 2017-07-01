Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

11 PKK terrorists killed in SE Turkey, Iraq's north  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Trend News Agency - 01/07/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) A total of 11 PKK terrorists were killed in Turkey's eastern and southeastern provinces and northern #Iraq on Saturday, Anadolu reported.

Five terrorists were 'neutralized' in Karliova district of eastern Bingol province during an air-backed operation against the terrorist group PKK, Bingol Governor's Office said.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question were killed or sometimes captured.

During an ongoing anti-PKK operation in southeastern Hakkari province, four terrorists were 'neutralized' in an airstrike on Ora area in northern Iraq, a source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Operations in the region continue, the source added.

The Hakkari Governor's Office said that one other PKK terrorist was 'neutralized' in Guvendagi area of Cukurca district in a separate operation while another was killed in southeastern Diyarbakir province.

In southern Hatay province, two Syria-born terrorists who were reportedly trying to cross to the PKK/PYD-held area of Afrin in northwestern #Syria were apprehended, the governor's office said.

The PKK is listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

More than 1,200 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives in PKK attacks in #Turkey since the terror group resumed its decades-old campaign in July 2015.

A total of 11 PKK terrorists we killed in Turkey's eastern and southeastern provinces and northern #Iraq on Saturday, according to local governors.

Five terrorists were 'neutralized' in Karliova district of eastern Bingol province during an air-backed operation against the terrorist group PKK, Bingol Governor's Office said.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question were killed or sometimes captured.

During an ongoing anti-PKK operation in southeastern Hakkari province, four terrorists were 'neutralized' in an airstrike on Ora area in northern Iraq, a source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Operations in the region continue, the source added.

The Hakkari Governor's Office said that one other PKK terrorist was 'neutralized' in Guvendagi area of Cukurca district in a separate operation while another was killed in southeastern Diyarbakir province.

In southern Hatay province, two Syria-born terrorists who were reportedly trying to cross to the PKK/PYD-held area of Afrin in northwestern #Syria were apprehended, the governor's office said.

The PKK is listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

More than 1,200 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives in PKK attacks in #Turkey since the terror group resumed its decades-old campaign in July 2015.

MENAFN0107201701870000ID1095590540
 
 


Trend News Agency




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help