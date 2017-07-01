Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - The Peninsula - 01/07/2017
Mall of Qatar%E2%80%99s Oasis Stage comes to life with breathtaking live performance by acrobatic artistes yesterday as part of the entertainment offerings of the ongoing fourth edition of Qatar Summer Festival. Pic: Baher Amin / The Peninsula
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The entertainment activities held at various shopping centers attracted thousands of citizens, residents and visitors of the State of #Qatar during the holiday of Eid Al Fitr.

The events have also attracted the families looking for indoor entertainment.

The Doha Festival City (DFC) attracted a large number of residents and tourists who took part in the exciting entertaining activities. And to bring more excitement to children, the Ice Age, a 30-minute show was staged.

They were entertained by a live interactive stage show featuring the stars of the Ice Age movies.

After the Collision Course, Ice Age characters Sid, Diego and Scrat are coming directly to meet visitors on stage. DFC's guests were be able to join them and embark on a fabulous singing and dancing adventure. Fly into space, chase the sun, explore the solar system and learn how to save our planet. And of course, see if Scrat will finally catch his acorn.

Among the series of activities, there was a parade of enthusiastic stiltwalers and a band dressed colourfully roaming around the mall singing and dancing. The special show attracted many people who were at the mall. An Ardha dance show was also performed on the occasion. Qatari singer Saoud Jassim enthralled the crowd with a wonderful performance.

At Al Khor Mall, families enjoyed non-stop entertainment in the form of Bollywood and Hip Hop dance shows, magic shows by Mysterious Ash and acro-balance shows.

At Gulf Mall, visitors and residents followed a roaming circus, mime with human statues and had a whirl with Tanoura dancers.

Mall of #Qatar held entertainment activities in the form of kids' activities, handicraft workshops and cultural events. The Oasis Stage came to life with live stage shows. Beauty and the Beast lovers headed towards Lagoona Mall for treat. The all-time classic was performed on stage daily throughout Eid. AT The Mall, families found entertainment with the roaming mascots and parades around the mall.

The Peninsula




