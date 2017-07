(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

MONTREAL: #Qatar will comply with enhanced security measures for flights to the #UnitedStates designed to prevent expanding an in-cabin ban on laptops, the Minister of Transport and Communications H E Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti said.

The measures, which European and US officials said on Wednesday would begin taking effect within three weeks, could require additional time to screen passengers and personal electronic devices for possible explosives. 'We will resct it, the Ministersaid in an interview in Montreal, where he is meeting officials of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Al Sulaiti repeated Qatar's request for the ICAO to intervene over Gulf neighbours closing their airspace to #Qatar Airways flights in early June. #Qatar has also asked for the ICAO to open international airspace over Gulf waters currently managed by the United Arab Emirates.



MENAFN0107201700630000ID1095590375